Lambda 24 Hour Volume Hits $40.39 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Lambda token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $40.39 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.02658629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00188683 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,921,343 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

