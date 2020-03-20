LanaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $91,300.32 (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. LanaCoin has a total market cap of $91,300.32 and $139.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LanaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kambria (KAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About LanaCoin

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,472,767,905 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com.

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

