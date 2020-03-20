Lancashire’s (LRE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Lancashire to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 758 ($9.97) to GBX 781 ($10.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 736.33 ($9.69).

LON LRE opened at GBX 597 ($7.85) on Friday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 622.50 ($8.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 739.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 730.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29.

In other Lancashire news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total transaction of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total value of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

