Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Acquires $50,260.98 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Richard Ball purchased 2,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,260.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,412.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Richard Ball purchased 160 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,955.20.

Shares of LARK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,725,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

