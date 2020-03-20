Lead Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 173,238 Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 173,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises about 1.4% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 483.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,833,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,335.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,416 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 714.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 262,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 230,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Shares of TME opened at $9.84 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

