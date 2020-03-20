Lead Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $6.21 Million in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND)

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 158,838 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,000. Talend comprises approximately 4.2% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Talend as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talend in the 4th quarter worth $16,341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 75.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 410,089 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talend by 30.0% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 997,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,932,000 after purchasing an additional 150,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter worth about $2,174,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLND opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Talend SA has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $53.09.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 157.09%. The company had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Talend SA will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TLND. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $51,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

