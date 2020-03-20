Lead Edge Capital Management LLC Takes $55.47 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 790,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,471,000. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 37.3% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Zoom Video Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,525,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 329.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 72,072 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.37. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $132.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,547.32.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $897,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,109 shares of company stock valued at $71,663,260 in the last quarter.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

