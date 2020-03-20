Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives “Top pick” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LGEN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 316 ($4.16) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 290.80 ($3.83).

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 168.65 ($2.22) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 274.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 274.90. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.49. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25.

In other news, insider John Kingman acquired 630 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £1,644.30 ($2,162.98). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 68,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £149,447.72 ($196,590.00). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,303 shares of company stock worth $2,767,684.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

