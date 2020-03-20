Legend Mining Ltd (ASX:LEG) Insider Acquires A$60,000.00 in Stock

Legend Mining Ltd (ASX:LEG) insider Mark Wilson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($42,553.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

About Legend Mining

Legend Mining Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, zinc, silver, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Rockford project that covers a total area of 2,379 square kilometers located in the Fraser Range district of Western Australia.

