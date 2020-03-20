Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872,159 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.48% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $36,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,190,658 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,833,000 after purchasing an additional 451,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,240,814 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $43,225,000 after buying an additional 669,969 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,719,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,727,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $219,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,841 shares in the company, valued at $219,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 18,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $380,992.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,077.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,904 shares of company stock worth $12,476,266 over the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

NYSE LEVI traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $11.64. 38,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,984. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.