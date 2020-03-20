LHT One Day Trading Volume Tops $562.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last week, LHT has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00001235 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. LHT has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $562.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000130 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

