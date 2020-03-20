Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target Raised to C$1.30 at National Bank Financial

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:LGD traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.52 million and a P/E ratio of -15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Liberty Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$1.44.

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

