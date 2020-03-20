Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,444 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 684,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 616,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.