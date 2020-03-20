LIFE Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, LIFE has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One LIFE token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. LIFE has a market cap of $703,294.83 and approximately $5,906.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.02496656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00192853 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00038752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00037219 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

