LikeCoin Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $2,795.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00053285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.24 or 0.04321935 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038449 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015938 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014043 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003860 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,003,174,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,353,111 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

