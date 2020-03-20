LINKA (LINKA) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, LINKA has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $123,695.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000629 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00069338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.26 or 0.04169551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038334 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016159 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00014443 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003767 BTC.

LINKA is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

