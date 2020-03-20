Liquidity Network Price Reaches $0.0151 on Top Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $806,381.78 and approximately $63,981.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.02698338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00193202 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00038773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

