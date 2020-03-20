Lisk Price Tops $1.06 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $130.54 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00017199 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Binance, BitBay and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00015329 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00019161 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000238 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006095 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,708,816 coins and its circulating supply is 122,623,105 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coinbe, Coindeal, Binance, Exrates, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Livecoin, OKEx, Upbit, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bitbns, Gate.io, BitBay, Huobi and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

