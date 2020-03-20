Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $44,951.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Braziliex, CryptoBridge and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.48 or 0.03121936 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,106.29 or 0.98022626 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 668,063,331 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

