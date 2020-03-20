Litecoin (LTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.62 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and $4.62 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.29 or 0.00615810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Bitinka, Bleutrade and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008009 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,326,656 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinbase Pro, Kraken, Bitfinex, Huobi, and many others.

