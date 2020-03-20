Litecoin Plus Trading 36.5% Higher Over Last Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $101,102.18 and approximately $140.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14,502.96 or 2.31944029 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000577 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00022138 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

