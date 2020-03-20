Lition Achieves Market Cap of $849,286.06 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Lition has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. Lition has a total market capitalization of $849,286.06 and $105,988.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,083.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.02119041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.20 or 0.03455492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00615173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00645676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00078459 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00026208 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00524617 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016386 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, Dcoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

