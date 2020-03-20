LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,413,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 431,401 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.42% of LKQ worth $264,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in LKQ by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,982,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

