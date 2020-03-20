LOCIcoin (LOCI) Hits Market Cap of $17,989.18

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, LOCIcoin has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One LOCIcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Kucoin. LOCIcoin has a market capitalization of $17,989.18 and approximately $17.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.82 or 0.02564676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00191455 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00036065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin launched on November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,232 tokens. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io. LOCIcoin’s official website is loci.io. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io.

Buying and Selling LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCIcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCIcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

