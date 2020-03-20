Loki Reaches One Day Volume of $26,131.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Loki has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Loki has a market cap of $11.12 million and $26,131.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003877 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,153.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.14 or 0.02131245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.57 or 0.03454506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00613152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00648018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00078778 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00026973 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00528623 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 46,599,746 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official website is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

