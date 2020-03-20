Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,709 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,731 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.54% of Popular worth $30,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 16.1% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 614,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after acquiring an additional 85,125 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 237,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 461,268 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19. Popular Inc has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.