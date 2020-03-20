Loopring (LRC) Market Cap Reaches $29.34 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Loopring has a market cap of $29.34 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, DragonEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.02599853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00191595 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00036090 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,024,621,206 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, AirSwap, Bittrex, Gate.io, Tokenomy, HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, Bithumb, Upbit, Ethfinex, YoBit, OKEx, OTCBTC, Bitbns and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.