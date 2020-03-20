Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $31.27 Million Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 491,972 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.50% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $31,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

DNKN opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNKN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.24.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

