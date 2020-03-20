Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $31.47 Million Stock Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174,214 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.34% of Coupa Software worth $31,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on COUP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Coupa Software from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.96.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $43,252.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 360 shares in the company, valued at $59,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $149,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,592 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,201 shares of company stock worth $20,034,685. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

