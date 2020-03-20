Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $36.12 Million Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.29% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $36,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,146,000 after buying an additional 1,588,432 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 887,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,628,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,771,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 552,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,486,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 506,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after buying an additional 249,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.44.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $121.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

