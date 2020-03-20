Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,446 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.13% of McKesson worth $32,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in McKesson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.09.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $127.40 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $111.71 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

