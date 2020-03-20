Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.95% of Uniqure worth $29,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QURE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,157,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after acquiring an additional 740,600 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $216,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $413,888.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,307 shares of company stock worth $6,946,134 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uniqure stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. Uniqure NV has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

