Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,978 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.62% of Avalara worth $34,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 724.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $195,026.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,653 shares in the company, valued at $55,452,727.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,154 shares of company stock worth $6,523,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

