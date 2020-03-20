Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,540,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.28. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.96.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.