LPA Group PLC (LON:LPA) Insider Buys £3,450 in Stock

LPA Group PLC (LON:LPA) insider Christopher Buckenham bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £3,450 ($4,538.28).

LON:LPA remained flat at $GBX 68 ($0.89) during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,030. LPA Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 74.01 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 117 ($1.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and a PE ratio of -170.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from LPA Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. LPA Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.50%.

Separately, FinnCap cut their target price on LPA Group from GBX 156 ($2.05) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “corporate” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

