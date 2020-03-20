Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LUCRF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. 145,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,218. Lucara Diamond has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

