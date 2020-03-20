LXi REIT PLC (LON:LXI) Insider Stephen Hubbard Purchases 36,000 Shares

LXi REIT PLC (LON:LXI) insider Stephen Hubbard bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £34,560 ($45,461.72).

Shares of LON:LXI traded up GBX 13.60 ($0.18) on Friday, reaching GBX 103.60 ($1.36). 2,256,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. LXi REIT PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.80 ($1.85). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.44.

Get LXi REIT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. LXi REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

About LXi REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for LXi REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXi REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.