Macy’s (NYSE:M) Receiving Extremely Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Macy’s (NYSE:M) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Macy’s earned a news impact score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Macy’s’ analysis:

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE:M opened at $6.69 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.54%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.