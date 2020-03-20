Madeleine L. Champion Sells 563 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Director Madeleine L. Champion sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $18,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.31. 439,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $14,502,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after buying an additional 294,622 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 100,697 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 72,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 431.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

