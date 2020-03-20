MaidSafeCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $184,992.00 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.68 million and $184,992.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, Poloniex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.02598582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00192185 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036105 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

