Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAIN. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, National Securities upgraded Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, COO Jesse E. Morris acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,826.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,721.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,518,531.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock worth $192,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

