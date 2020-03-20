Maker (MKR) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Maker token can now be bought for about $268.48 or 0.04305626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, GOPAX, Switcheo Network and Radar Relay. In the last week, Maker has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $266.52 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00052974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000620 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00069062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038323 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016004 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 992,700 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, Kyber Network, CoinMex, Radar Relay, Switcheo Network, BitMart, Kucoin, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bibox, IDEX, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

