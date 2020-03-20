Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Declares Dividend of GBX 7

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) announced a dividend on Friday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MNL traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 493 ($6.49). The company had a trading volume of 41,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,940. The stock has a market cap of $166.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 616.02 ($8.10). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 552.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 533.70.

In other Manchester & London Investment Trust news, insider Brett Lance Miller acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,104 ($1,452.25).

About Manchester & London Investment Trust

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

