Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) CEO Purchases $25,840.00 in Stock

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) CEO Assaf Ran bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00.

NASDAQ:LOAN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.23. 61,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.45. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $6.73.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 61.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOAN. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 75,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

