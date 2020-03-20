Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of MCS stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.04. 11,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,607. The company has a market cap of $236.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.71 million. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Marcus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marcus by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 1.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

