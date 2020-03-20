Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Marcus & Millichap earned a news impact score of -1.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:MMI opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $237.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

