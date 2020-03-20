MARK.SPACE Price Tops $0.0002 (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. MARK.SPACE has a market cap of $193,127.02 and approximately $98.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARK.SPACE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including COSS, BTC-Alpha, IDEX and Liquid. Over the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007946 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE (CRYPTO:MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace.

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, BTC-Alpha and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

