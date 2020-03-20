Marret Resource (TSE:MAR) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -4.07

Headlines about Marret Resource (TSE:MAR) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Marret Resource earned a daily sentiment score of -4.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.52. Marret Resource has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.87.

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

