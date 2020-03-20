Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Marriott International from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $958,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day moving average is $133.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

