Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -4.07

News stories about Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Marriott International earned a daily sentiment score of -4.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Marriott International’s analysis:

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.21. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.